10 gunshots fired outside commission agent’s house

Three bike-borne miscreants booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

Three unidentified armed persons fired gunshots outside the house of a commission agent in the Chheharta area late last night. The incident led to a panic in the area. The family members accused a gangster, identified as Satta Naushehra, of threatening them.

The police have registered a case against three unidentified persons under Section 336 of the IPC and initiated further investigations into the matter.

Complainant Harminder Singh, a resident of Naraingarh area, said he got a call from a virtual number on Saturday evening. The caller identified himself as gangster Satta Nashehra. He said the accused threatened him of dire consequences for lodging complaints with the police against certain people. He said three bike-borne persons with their faces covered fired around 10 gunshots outside his house around 11 pm yesterday. Some gunshots hit his car parked outside the house. He said the entire family got worried after the incident.

The complainant said he again got a call from the same number. The caller threatened him to mend his ways and not to lodge complaints. Te immediately informed the police and urged them to nab the suspects.

Gurvinder Singh, SHO of the Chheharta police station, said a case had been registered against the suspects and further investigations were underway to identify them.

