10 Gurdaspur students to get space tech exposure at NASA

Ten students of Doon International School, Gurdaspur, are visiting the NASA space facility in Florida, USA, to gain exposure to space science, technology and exploration. They are accompanied by school principal Usha Sharma and teacher Jyoti Gupta and will return on October 20.

School director Gagandeep Singh said the visit would provide students with valuable insights into the world of space science and technology.

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One of the highlights of the ongoing visit was an interactive question-and-answer session with astronauts, during which students asked questions about space missions, astronauts’ experiences and life beyond Earth.

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The astronauts answered their queries, offering insights into space exploration and making the interaction a memorable learning experience, he said.

Gagandeep said the visit was organised to give students an opportunity to explore space, learn about scientific discoveries and understand the achievements of space exploration. It would also encourage curiosity, critical thinking and a deeper interest in science and technology, he added.

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The students on the visit are Madhavan Mahajan, Dhriti Aggarwal, Ravneet Kaur, Hargun Kaur,

Sehajpreet Singh, Ekampreet Singh, Naman Mahajan, Navroop Singh, Avleen Kaur and Kehnoordeep Kaur.