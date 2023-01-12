10 held for selling illicit liquor

Amritsar, January 11
The city police nabbed 10 persons for selling illegal liquor in the Cantonment area here today. The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar of Model Town, Saurab of Attari Bazar, Jalandhar, Prince of Ram Tirth Road, Rohit Kumar of New Ram Tirth Colony, Jatinder Kumar of Labor Colony, Gulshan Kumar of Kripa Colony, Majitha Road, Sandeep of Railway Colony, Lakhwinder Singh of Jawahar Nagar, Mehta Road, Bunty of Tung Bala, Ajay Kumar of Khandwala, Amritsar.
A police team received a tip-off that Manoj Kumar, Sorab, Prince and Rohit were selling illicit liquor and gambling in Bille Toke Wali Gali. The police party conducted a raid and arrested the accused. The police seized Rs 5,200 and 12 bottles of liquor.
A case under Sections 13-A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act and 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered.
