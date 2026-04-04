10 injured in Kalanaur road accident

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Ten persons were injuries when a private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a tree after colliding with a Tempo near Kalanaur on Thursday.
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The injured have been admitted to the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital.
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Kalanaur Station House Officer (SHO) Jatinder Pal said the bus was on way to Gurdaspur when the accident occurred on the outskirts of Kalanaur.
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Teams from the Kalanaur police station rushed the spot immediately.
An ambulance was also requisitioned from Gurdaspur to take the injured to the hospital. Doctors at the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital said all injured were out of danger.
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