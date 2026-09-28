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Home / Amritsar / 10 kg heroin bust: Trio part of larger cross-border module, Amritsar police suspect

10 kg heroin bust: Trio part of larger cross-border module, Amritsar police suspect

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:10 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The police say the suspects were in contact with Pakistan smugglers.
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Three alleged smugglers, including a married couple, who were arrested by the Amritsar rural police for allegedly possessing two assault rifles apart from 10 kg of heroin, were today sent to a three-day police remand.

The contraband and assault rifles along with three magazines and 10 bullets were allegedly dropped by drones from the Pakistani side in the Gharinda border belt here.

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Those arrested have been identified as Bikramjeet Singh of Ghumanpura in Chheharta and Sandeep Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur of Brar village. The police said they were intercepted while allegedly going to deliver the consignment following specific intelligence inputs.

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The police suspect that the trio was part of a larger cross-border smuggling module operating in the Amritsar border belt. Forensic examination of their mobile phones would shed a light on their local network, they said.

It is learnt that AK-47 and AK-56 rifles seized from the accused were believed to be part of major consignments smuggled by Pakistan-based anti-national forces.

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These sophisticated weapons were to be used in targeted operations and create law and order trouble in the border state.

Two bags recovered from their possession contained an AK-47 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, three magazines, 10 live cartridges and over 10 kg of heroin. The police also recovered four mobile phones from them and sent those for forensic examination.

IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said preliminary interrogation had revealed that the suspects were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and involved in supplying narcotics for the past few years.

The couple has around three NDPS cases against it, police sources said. The two were out on bail, it is learnt.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the NDPS Act has been registered at the Gharinda police station.

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