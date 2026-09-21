10 kg heroin seized near Attari, 3 arrested

The Amritsar police on Sunday arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized over 10 kg of heroin from them at a checkpost near Attari on the Attari-Jhabal road. It was the fourth major drug haul in as many days.

The local police had seized a total of 54 kg of heroin in three separate instances since September 16.

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Those arrested in the latest case have been identified as Sharanjit Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd village; Baljinder Singh, a resident of Bohar Wali Gali in Amritsar; and Sunny, a resident of Chandi Patti in the Fatahpur area here.

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According to officials, a team led by Gharinda police station SHO Amandeep Singh was patrolling the area when it received specific information that the three accused were involved in selling heroin. The informer told the police that the accused were carrying a large quantity of heroin and travelling on a black motorcycle towards the Attari-Jhabal Road via the Defence Drain from Attari village.

Acting on the information, the police set up a naka at the T-point on the Attari-Jhabal Road and intercepted the three suspects. During a search, over 10 kg of heroin was recovered from their possession, the police said.

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A case under Sections 21-C, 25, 29 and 61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. The motorcycle allegedly used to transport the contraband was also impounded.

The police are investigating the source of the heroin and the intended recipients of the consignment. They are also examining the possibility of the accused having links with a wider drug-trafficking network.

Previous seizures

September 16: Four persons arrested with 27 kg of heroin and a foreign-made .30-bore PX5 pistol along with three cartridges.

September 18: One person arrested with 10 kg of heroin.

September 19: Three persons arrested with 17 kg of heroin.