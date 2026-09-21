DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 10 kg heroin seized near Attari, 3 arrested

10 kg heroin seized near Attari, 3 arrested

Fourth major haul since Sept 16; 64 kg recovered in total

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Amritsar police on Sunday arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized over 10 kg of heroin from them at a checkpost near Attari on the Attari-Jhabal road. It was the fourth major drug haul in as many days.

The local police had seized a total of 54 kg of heroin in three separate instances since September 16.

Advertisement

Those arrested in the latest case have been identified as Sharanjit Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd village; Baljinder Singh, a resident of Bohar Wali Gali in Amritsar; and Sunny, a resident of Chandi Patti in the Fatahpur area here.

Advertisement

According to officials, a team led by Gharinda police station SHO Amandeep Singh was patrolling the area when it received specific information that the three accused were involved in selling heroin. The informer told the police that the accused were carrying a large quantity of heroin and travelling on a black motorcycle towards the Attari-Jhabal Road via the Defence Drain from Attari village.

Acting on the information, the police set up a naka at the T-point on the Attari-Jhabal Road and intercepted the three suspects. During a search, over 10 kg of heroin was recovered from their possession, the police said.

Advertisement

A case under Sections 21-C, 25, 29 and 61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. The motorcycle allegedly used to transport the contraband was also impounded.

The police are investigating the source of the heroin and the intended recipients of the consignment. They are also examining the possibility of the accused having links with a wider drug-trafficking network.

Previous seizures

September 16: Four persons arrested with 27 kg of heroin and a foreign-made .30-bore PX5 pistol along with three cartridges.

September 18: One person arrested with 10 kg of heroin.

September 19: Three persons arrested with 17 kg of heroin.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts