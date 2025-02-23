10-kg heroin seizure case: Cops seize 2-kg more heroin in Amritsar

In the ongoing investigation into the 10-kg heroin seizure case, the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing, Amritsar, has seized 2-kg more heroin concealed near a canal at Boparai Baj Singh village, based on a disclosure statement made by accused Harmandeep Singh, taking the total seizure in the case to 15 kg, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

The development came a few days after the Punjab Police had busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of drug smuggler Harmandeep Singh of Ghumanpura village in Amritsar and recovery of 10 kg heroin from his possession. This is the second major recovery made on the disclosure of accused Harmandeep. Police teams had also arrested Harmandeep’s accomplice, identified as Lovepreet Singh, after recovering 3 kg heroin from his possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said during the investigation of further forward and backward linkages, accused Harmandeep made another disclosure that he had concealed an additional 2 kg of heroin under a brick placed alongside the canal near Boparai Baj Singh village on the Khurmanian-Ram Tirath link road. Acting on this lead, teams from CI Amritsar managed to recover the 2-kg heroin consignment from the pinpointed location shared by the accused, he said.

The DGP said the recovered heroin is part of a larger consignment smuggled from Pakistan with the assistance of a Pak-based smuggler, identified as Chacha Bawa, who used drones to transport the drugs across the border. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other associates involved in the network, he added.

A case under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act had been registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar. Meanwhile, CI Amritsar has registered a total of 14 FIRs after arresting 29 drug smugglers in 2024 (January 1 to December 31, 2024), and seized 153.6 kg of heroin, 4 kg of Ice drug, 31.9 kg of aaffeine anhydrous, 17 kg of dextromethorphan (DMR) and Rs 1.10 crore drug money from their possession, revealed the DGP.