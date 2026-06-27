10 mobile phones, 8 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

The Amritsar Central Jail seized 10 mobile phones, eight SIM cards and a charger during a search operation inside the prison premises, prompting the registration of a case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act at the Islamabad police station here on Thursday.

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According to the FIR, the prohibited items were allegedly recovered from the possession of inmates and undertrial prisoners lodged in the jail. The seizure included two touch screen mobile phones, eight keypad handsets, eight SIM cards of different telecom companies and one mobile charger.

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The accused named in the case include undertrials Damanpreet Singh, Resham Singh, Sahil Singh, Jaspal Singh, alias Jassa, Azad Singh, Deepak Kumar Bhandari, Arshdeep Singh, Karanbir Singh, Navpreet Singh alias Yada alias Lovepreet Singh and a convict, Avtar Singh.

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The complaint was lodged by Assistant Jail Superintendent Amarbir Singh, who stated that the recovery of the prohibited articles amounted to a violation of prison rules. Following the recovery, a case was registered at the Islamabad police station and further investigation has been initiated to ascertain how the contraband mobile phones and SIM cards were smuggled into the high-security prison.

The police are probing the source of the devices and whether any jail staff or outside persons were involved in facilitating their entry into the prison. Authorities said further legal action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.