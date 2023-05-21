10-yr-old girl raped in Tarn Taran village

Tarn Taran, May 20

The Bhikhiwind police on Friday arrested a resident of Sursing village on the charge of raping a 10-year-old girl of a government elementary school.

The accused has been identified as Gursharan Singh Gora. He lured the victim by giving toffees and money daily. Ten days ago he took the victim to an abandoned house where he committed the crime and after that he let the victim to go. After the incident the victim went into a depression and her mother asked the reason.

She explained her mother the whole story. The family approached the Bhikhiwind police. Sub-Inspector Sukhbir Kaur recorded the statement of the victim and registered a case under Sections 376, 376-A and 506 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on Friday the day when FIR was registered. Police officer Sukhbir Kaur said the statement of the victim had not been recorded in the court of Judicial Magistrate.