Rs 100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

In a meeting to review the preparations being made for the G-20 summit, Cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Harbhajan Singh ETO asked officials to complete all works in a time-bound manner.

Dr Nijjar said Rs 100 crore were being spent on beautification of the city before the international summit which would witness participation of heads of various nations, besides other dignitaries.

Local Bodies Minister Nijjar asked the officials to fix all safety grills on the BRTS Corridor which had either been stolen or broken. He also asked them to get the repair work done on the BRTS route, wherever required.

During the meeting, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh directed the PSPCL officials to get the entire internet and cable wires tied to the electricity poles by private companies. He also asked them to fix the tangled wires on electricity poles and in streets in a time bound manner.

The ministers warned the government employees against any laxity. They said it was a proud moment for the holy city to host an international event and the event should be harnessed to project the city on the international tourist circuit.

The G-20 summit is tentatively scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17. “The event is expected to highlight the city on the international level and it would also help us get international investors. We have to use the opportunity to create a world class infrastructure,” said Dr Nijjar.

The minister also highlighted the issue of traffic jams during the meeting. He asked the officials concerned to find a solution and take necessary action to ease the flow of traffic.

The ministers also asked PWD officials to remove all encroachments from public lands. The meeting was attended by MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, District Planning Board Chairman Jaspreet Singh, Urban Development Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Kaur and other senior functionaries of different departments.