100 kg sweets destroyed; food samples collected in Amritsar

Around 100 kg of stale sweets containing colouring agents were destroyed on the spot during a food safety inspection in Chheharta and adjoining areas here.

The inspection was carried out by a team of the food safety department comprising designated officer-cum-DHO Manjit Singh Rataul and food safety officer (ASR-II) Simranjit Singh Gill.

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The team inspected several eateries in the Chheharta area and challaned a sweetmeat unit. Five samples of atta, mixed milk, desi ghee, paneer and burfi were collected during the inspection and sent for testing.

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A Blinkit e-commerce store was also inspected following a complaint and a sample was collected from the premises.

Officials said further action would be taken on the basis of the laboratory reports.

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Ahead of festive season, the department has stepped up the drive. Earlier, the teams inspected milk dairies in areas, including Rambagh, Joura Fatak, Tarn Taran Road, Ajnala, Beas and Chheharta. The teams collected eight samples of paneer and 12 samples of khoya, which were sent to the State Food Laboratory, Kharar, for testing.