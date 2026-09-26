DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 100 kg sweets destroyed; food samples collected in Amritsar

100 kg sweets destroyed; food samples collected in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:05 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Food safety officials inspects an eatery in Chheharta.
Advertisement

Around 100 kg of stale sweets containing colouring agents were destroyed on the spot during a food safety inspection in Chheharta and adjoining areas here.

The inspection was carried out by a team of the food safety department comprising designated officer-cum-DHO Manjit Singh Rataul and food safety officer (ASR-II) Simranjit Singh Gill.

Advertisement

The team inspected several eateries in the Chheharta area and challaned a sweetmeat unit. Five samples of atta, mixed milk, desi ghee, paneer and burfi were collected during the inspection and sent for testing.

Advertisement

A Blinkit e-commerce store was also inspected following a complaint and a sample was collected from the premises.

Officials said further action would be taken on the basis of the laboratory reports.

Advertisement

Ahead of festive season, the department has stepped up the drive. Earlier, the teams inspected milk dairies in areas, including Rambagh, Joura Fatak, Tarn Taran Road, Ajnala, Beas and Chheharta. The teams collected eight samples of paneer and 12 samples of khoya, which were sent to the State Food Laboratory, Kharar, for testing.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts