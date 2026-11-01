100-m stretch puts motorists’ patience to test in Amritsar

Ask a local what is it like to navigate through the 100-m stretch between GT Road and the entry point to the Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra interstate bus terminal and he/she will tell you how big a deal it is.

Congestion on the stretch begins as early as 7 am and continues through the day. According to commuters, traffic jams occur eight to 10 times daily, with each disruption taking around 20 to 25 minutes to clear.

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During peak hours, a long queue of buses is seen at the entrance of the bus stand, while on the main road, vehicles remain stuck.

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A large number of autos and e-rickshaws too are seen stationed along the main road, making it difficult for buses and other vehicles to enter or exit the premises.

A bus takes around seven to eight minutes to cover this short stretch and enter the bus stand due to traffic snarls and haphazard parking.

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Drivers often have to move their vehicles carefully to cross the congested passage.

Passengers also face inconvenience getting in and out of the bus stand. The road, which is around 50 feet wide, has been divided into two carriageways by a central divider. However, auto and e-rickshaw drivers occupy nearly 15 ft on either side, leaving only 10 ft for vehicular movement.

With a standard bus measuring around 8.5 feet in width, the remaining space makes bus movement particularly difficult.

The situation also creates an unpleasant experience for tourists and other visitors arriving in the holy city. Those alighting from buses are often surrounded by auto drivers trying to attract customers.

At the receiving end are women and elderly passengers, who are often seen saving themselves from drivers trying to grab their luggage and forcing them into autos.

Despite the presence of traffic police, the situation remains difficult to manage.

Commuters say traffic police personnel generally arrive around 9 am, leaving the first two hours of the morning rush largely unattended.

On the state of affairs, traffic police officials said challans were regularly issued to auto drivers, adding that they too remained present in the area. However, the number of autos and e-rickshaws was increasing continuously, while road infrastructure remained unchanged.