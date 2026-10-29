1,055 shopkeepers to benefit from ‘Meri Dukan Mere Naam’ scheme

Around 1,055 tenant shopkeepers in Amritsar are set to benefit from the Punjab Government’s ‘Meri Dukan Mere Naam’ scheme, which will allow eligible tenants to get ownership of their shops at concessional rates, said Ajay Gupta, MLA from the Amritsar Central Assembly constituency.

Gupta held a meeting with Municipal Corporation (MC) officials on the scheme. Those present included MC Additional Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh, Estate Officer Dharmendra Jeet Singh, other civic officials and tenant shopkeepers.

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Gupta said shopkeepers occupying Municipal Corporation-rented premises since 2008 would be eligible to benefit from the scheme. He urged all eligible shopkeepers to fill out and submit their application forms by November 6.

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He said the forms would be available free of cost and that a special team had been constituted in the MC’s Estate Department to assist applicants.

Explaining the payment structure, Gupta said the amount payable would depend on the area of the rented shop and the applicable collector rate. Tenants with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh would have to pay 12.5 per cent of the collector rate, while those earning between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 8 lakh would pay 25 per cent. Those with an annual income of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh would have to pay 50 per cent of the collector rate. Upon completion of the process, ownership of the shop would be transferred to the eligible tenant, he said.

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Gupta added that senior citizens and women would each be entitled to a 10 per cent rebate, while those making full payment within a week would receive an additional 5 per cent rebate.