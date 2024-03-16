108 Ambulance service holds first-aid training for PSPCL staff

Pathankot, March 15
The healthcare service provider 108 Ambulance organised a training stint, also called First Responder Programme (FRP), for PSPCL employees at the power grid in Sarna, near here, today. The primary objective of the programme was to impart the staff with basic knowledge in dealing with any medical emergency.
The one-day programme was organised by cluster manager Joginder Singh and FRP trainer Jaswinder Singh. “First aid administered in critical moments goes a long way in improving survival rate of accident victims and also in reducing the severity of the situation. Essential first aid procedures like cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), heart attacks, bleeding, fractures, snake bites and choking were covered in the session. We will continue to hold such training in future,” said a staff member of the 108 Ambulance service.
Thirty odd employees took part in the programme.
