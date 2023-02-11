Rs 10L grant given to Sikh martyr’s village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar/Attari, February 10

The state government observed the 177th martyrdom day of Sikh General Sham Singh Attariwala at his samadh at Attari village here on Friday. Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was the chief guest on the occasion. Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas, former minister Guljar Singh Ranike, Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, and other administrative officials paid tributes to the General.

Dhaliwal announced that Attari, the native village of Sham Singh Attariwala, would be upgraded to the first smart village of the state. He said a grant of Rs 10 lakh would be given to the village from his discretionary funds. The martyrdom of Sham Singh Attariwala would serve as a beacon light for future generations. “Martyrs do not belong to a family, they belong to the nation. The bravery with which Sham Singh Attariwala fought the British forces in the war on February 10, 1846, is an example in itself,” said Dhaliwal.

He said the government would celebrate the martyrdom of the General every year. Attari village would be given a new look so that tourists, who come to see the retreat ceremony at the Wagah-Attari JCP, must visit the Attariwala’s samadh as well.

He appealed to the people to participate more in such events and make their children aware of history. Meanwhile, dhadi groups also performed at the event. Dhaliwal also visited the museum at the village and honoured the family members of Sham Singh Attariwala.