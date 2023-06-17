Rs 10L robbery: 3-day police remand for accused

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

The police today produced Jagjit Singh and Kanwaljit Singh, arrested in connection with rs 10 lakh snatching case, in the local court which has sent them to three day police remand.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to remaining three suspects who were absconding since the incident.

The duo were arrested by the police yesterday and it has recovered Rs 2.95 lakh from their possession.

Five armed persons had assaulted and robbed a cash management firm’s employee Sharanjot Singh, a resident of Raj Avenue on Kale road in Chheharta on Monday near old octroi near Guru Nanak Dev University when he was going towards Kabir Park on his bike after collecting cash from two private firms. He was having Rs 10 lakhs in the bag.

The preliminary interrogation of Jagjit and Kanwaljit revealed that three more persons were involved in the robbery. They were Sagar Singh, Mandeep Singh alias Sunny and Abhimanyu aka Abhi Thappa. Abhi Thappa had a snatching case against him and he came out of jail around two months back. Mandeep was the mastermind behind the incident. He used to work at Smart point in Chheharta from where the victim had collected Rs 1 lakh. He said knew that the movements of the victim and that he has the cash collection and therefore he planned the entire incident to loot Sharanjot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said a hunt was launched to nab the remaining three suspects.