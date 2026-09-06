10th Acharya Sunder Singh Memorial Lecture held in Amritsar

The 10th Acharya Sunder Singh Memorial Lecture was organised at Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, on Teachers’ Day on Saturday under the aegis of the Shri Ram Educational Society

Gen VP Malik (retd), PVSM, AVSM, former Chief of Army Staff, was the chief guest at the event. The event was attended by members of the school’s Governing Council, including ML Aeri, vice-president, Madan Lal Arora, finance secretary, Suresh Mahajan, joint secretary, Dinesh Khanna, Dr Karunesh Gupta and Surinder Duggal. Mayor of Amritsar Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia, Mandeep Singh and Raman Gupta were also present.

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Dr Vinodita Sankhyan, principal of the school, presented the school report, highlighting its academic and co-curricular achievements and other accomplishments. A documentary showcasing the institution’s journey, achievements and infrastructure development was also screened.

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A highlight of the programme was the presentation of the ‘Acharya Sunder Singh Awards of Excellence’ to teachers for their dedication to the teaching profession, contribution to the institution and commitment to nurturing moral and ethical values among students. The awards were presented to Shivani Abrol, Navneet Kaur, Mamta Rampal and Nidhi Duggal.

Addressing the gathering, Gen Malik congratulated the award-winning teachers and appreciated their commitment to the teaching profession. Recalling the influence of his mother and teachers, whom he described as his mentors and guiding forces, he said teachers served as the moral compass of society.

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He emphasised the importance of school education in shaping young minds and determining the future of the nation.

A questionnaire session was also held, during which students and members of the audience interacted with Gen Malik. He was later felicitated by Bajaj, members of the Governing Council, Dr Sankhyan and Neetu Sharma, principal of Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Batala Road, as a mark of respect and gratitude.

Faculty members of both schools, parents, NCC cadets and students of Classes XI and XII attended the programme.