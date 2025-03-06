10th Amritsar Lit Fest ends

DT
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:24 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
The literature festival also featured an exhibition of books and arts and crafts in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Sunil Kumar
The 10th Amritsar Literature Festival, celebrating the spring season, concluded with the ‘Chadhiya Basant Kavi Darbar’ at Khalsa College for Women. The event saw participation from teachers and students across the state, all united in their love for Punjabi poetry and its dialects.

The entire day’s proceedings were dedicated to Punjabi literature, with a particular focus on poetry. Punjabi Ghazal poet Vijay Vivek was honoured with the annual ‘Naad Pragaas Shabad Sammaan’ by the Naad Pragaas organisation. The award included a cash prize of Rs 1,000, a certificate, a shawl and a set of books.

Vivek said receiving such an award increased a writer’s responsibility to maintain clarity of thought and consciousness. He remarked the award was not only a personal recognition but also an honour for all poets and writers advancing the Punjabi language.

Dr Manmohan, a Punjabi writer, presided over the Kavi Darbar and remarked poetry is not just an emotional expression but also a linguistic intervention that has the power to transform social and political structures. Poet Dr Sarabjot Singh Behal noted the scope of poetry is expanding beyond traditional forms, with the rise of social media. However, he also pointed out that the standard of poetic meaning has declined, creating challenges for serious contemporary poets.

Kashmiri poet and writer Keerat Singh Inquilabi highlighted Punjabi, with its connections to other languages and cultures, has evolved into a global language. The ‘Chadhiya Basant Kavi Darbar’ reflected this diversity by including poets from Dogri, Gojri and Pahari languages.

