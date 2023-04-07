11 challans issued to COTPA violators

Amritsar, April 6
The Health Department has warned against the sale of cigarette and other tobacco products in a 100-yard periphery of educational institutions as it is against the provisions of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). A team of the department led by Amardeep Singh conducted an inspection in different areas and 11 cigarette vendors were issued challans for various violations.
