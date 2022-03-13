11 Health department employees get notice for coming late to office

Amritsar: The Health Department has issued notices to 11 of its employees for failing to reach their workplaces in time on March 11. The employees had reportedly not marked their attendance. The move was being seen as a result of the recent change in the government. An official, however, added that the employees who come to duty late are issued notices whenever a checking was done by the head of the department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...
Address issue of bio-weapons: India at UN
Top organ of the world body discusses the issue of alleged b...
Congress Working Committee meets today to discuss debacle
After sweeping Punjab, AAP set to embark on membership drive...
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
Disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed