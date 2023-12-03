Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

While rejecting the state government’s announcement of Rs 11 per quintal hike in the price of sugarcane, farmers said it was nowhere near the cost of the cultivation. The farmers termed the announcement a joke as it would not help sugarcane growers.

A farmer leader and agricultural expert Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said, two years ago, experts from Punjab Agricultural University, Agriculture Department and representatives of farmers had calculated the cultivation cost of sugarcane cultivation, which came out to Rs 470 per quintal. Ajnala said the present selling price of Rs 391 per quintal was much lower than the cost of cane cultivation.

He said a fair price of sugarcane could help in crop diversification and save precious resources, especially water.

“On one hand, the government expresses concern regarding the depleting water table and has made regulations for transplanting paddy and on the other, it is not ready to offer fair price for sugarcane, which is an alternative to paddy,” he said.

“There is also a need to set up units to use by-products of sugarcane, which can produce ethanol, paper and feed for animals. One quintal of sugarcane produces 7.2 litres of ethanol, which sells at Rs 65 per litre. Twenty per cent of ethanol per litre can be used in petrol,” he said.

The farmers are demanding that the running period of sugar mills in the state should be fixed from October 15 to April 15.

“At present, sugar mills start functioning after December 1, which troubles sugarcane growers,” said Jatinder Singh, a sugarcane grower.