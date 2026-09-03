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Home / Amritsar / 11 rounded up, 8 vehicles impounded in search op against drug peddlers in Amritsar

11 rounded up, 8 vehicles impounded in search op against drug peddlers in Amritsar

The police cordoned off several sensitive areas including Anngarh, Valmiki Mohalla and other adjoining localities and carried out door-to-door searches and checking of suspected persons

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PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Police officials question a man during a Cordon and Search Operation in Amritsar on Wednesday.
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As many as 11 persons were booked or detained and eight vehicles impounded during a major early morning Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) conducted in Zone 1 of the Central subdivision by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Wednesday.

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The operation, carried out under the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, led to the registration of an NDPS Act case against one person following the recovery of 7 grams of contraband. Another person was booked under the Excise Act after police recovered 30 bottles of illicit liquor.

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Three persons were booked under Section 129 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), while five others were placed under preventive detention under various provisions of the BNSS.

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Around 150 police personnel, including commandos, were deployed in multiple teams during the search operation. The exercise was led by DCP (Law and Order) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu and supervised by ADCP (City-I) Yogeshwar Singh, ACP (Central) Surinder Singh, SHOs and other police officials.

The police cordoned off several sensitive areas including Anngarh, Valmiki Mohalla and other adjoining localities and carried out door-to-door searches and checking of suspected persons.

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Motorcycles and other vehicles were thoroughly scrutinised, with their ownership and documents being verified. The teams also searched the premises of persons with suspected criminal backgrounds.

DCP Ravinder Pal Singh personally visited the areas to oversee the operation and interacted with local residents. He said the police would maintain sustained pressure on drug peddlers, suppliers and their networks and not allow the drug trade to regain a foothold in the city.

He appealed to residents to share information about the sale or supply of narcotics with the police. Officials assured that the identity of informers would be kept confidential and prompt action would be taken on credible information.

The police said such search and checking operations would continue as part of its intensified campaign against drugs and crime.

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