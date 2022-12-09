11 school buses challaned for flouting norms

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 8

Following the death of an eight-year-old school girl and a school van driver a few days back, a team of officials from the district police and the District Child Protection Unit, in a drive conducted under the Safe School Vahan Policy, Punjab issued challans to 11 school buses and impounded a total of six buses for violating the norms on Thursday. DC Rishipal Singh had directed the school authorities to strictly follow the guidelines of the Safe School Vahan policy. District Child Protection Officer Rajesh Kumar visited several private schools in the district and conducted checks on school buses and vans. He also interacted with attendants, bus drivers, conductors and students.