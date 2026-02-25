11-year-old earns patent for compact geometry tool

In an inspiring achievement for young innovators, 11-year-old Japnoor Singh, a student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, has received a design patent from the Government of India for his unique multi-utility geometry pen. Japnoor developed the design under the guidance of his mentor and teacher, Bhawya Sareen, along with his father, Dr Prabh Deep Singh, a researcher.

Advertisement

Explaining his invention, Japnoor said, “This is not an ordinary pen. It is a student-focused multi-utility geometry pen designed to replace the bulky geometry box with a compact and smart tool that students can easily carry every day.” The pen integrates essential geometry tools into a single device: a pen for writing, a pencil for drawing diagrams, an eraser for corrections, a mini scale for measurements, and a compass or circle maker for drawing circles. In simple terms, one pen functions as a mini geometry box.

Advertisement

Highlighting its benefits, Japnoor said the invention reduces the need to carry heavy geometry boxes, making school bags lighter and more organised. It also helps students work faster during classes and examinations and minimises the chances of losing small stationery items. “For me personally, it made learning easier and more fun,” he added. It took Japnoor and his teacher nearly eight months of redesigning and refining ideas to finalise the product.

Advertisement

Dr Prabh Deep Singh said Japnoor drew inspiration from the design of a nail clipper, which traditionally includes multiple grooming attachments. “He has strong critical thinking skills and worked on two to three different concepts before arriving at the final multi-utility pen design,” he said.

At the age of seven, Japnoor had already worked on an IoT (Internet of Things) project involving multiple sensory objects. He is also a gold medallist in school-level gatka. His mentor, Bhawya Sareen, said, “This invention represents youth innovation and practical problem-solving. It encourages students to think creatively and shows how simple, everyday problems can be solved with smart ideas. Such innovations support the spirit of Make in India and inspire young minds to explore research and entrepreneurship.”

Advertisement

Receiving a design patent at such a young age reflects dedication, creativity and effective mentorship.