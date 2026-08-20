112 villages in Attari, Tarsikka get Rs 7.50 cr for infra upgrade

For the development of 112 village panchayats of Attari and Tarsikka, the government on Wednesday announced a Rs 7.50-crore grant under the Rangla Punjab Scheme.

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Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas distributed cheques worth Rs 2.50 crore among 60 panchayats of the Attari block, while Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh, ETO, distributed Rs 5 crore among 52 panchayats of the Tarsikka block in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency.

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The grant is meant for a range of development works, including construction of interlocking-tile streets, drains and sewerage facilities, sports grounds, indoor and open gyms, anganwadi centres, panchayat offices and dispensary buildings. The funds will also support cleaning and repair of village ponds, construction of classrooms, installation of solar lights and CCTV cameras, and development of parks, libraries, community halls and cremation grounds.

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On the grant, MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas said there won’t be any shortage of funds for development works in Attari villages and that the remaining panchayats would also receive grants under the scheme soon.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh claimed that the development work carried out in the constituency under the Aam Aadmi Party government was greater than what traditional parties could achieve during their 75 years in power. Both leaders said the Punjab Government was committed to comprehensive rural development and providing villages with modern facilities.