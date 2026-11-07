115 firefighters to be on ground in Amritsar on Diwali

The Municipal Corporation has deployed 23 fire tenders and around 115 firefighters across the city to deal with emergencies during Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations.

All five fire stations in the city have been put on alert and firefighting teams directed to be on standby throughout the festive period.

The fire brigade also arranged specialised equipment, including hydraulic platforms, water bowsers and firefighting pumps, to tackle emergencies in high-rise buildings and congested localities.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia appealed to residents to celebrate the festivals responsibly and avoid excessive use of firecrackers, particularly in congested areas and near sensitive installations. He urged parents to ensure that children burst crackers only under adult supervision.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said all fire stations had been directed to ensure that vehicles and equipment remained operational and adequate staff was available round the clock to respond to emergency calls.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department has advised residents against bursting crackers near petrol pumps, LPG storage points, hospitals, electrical substations and vehicles. They have also been asked to keep water, sand and fire extinguishers handy and ensure that access roads remain clear for emergency vehicles.

Residents can contact the fire brigade helpline 101 in case of any emergency.

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The five fire stations have also issued dedicated contact numbers.