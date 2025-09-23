12 booked for firing in air, uploading video

The Bhikhiwind police have booked 12 residents of Frandipur village for firing in the air and uploading the video on social media on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

ASI Kulwinderpal Singh said the accused had gathered at a house of Ravinder Singh Rubi of Farandipur village and fired indiscriminately into the air. Later, they uploaded the video on social media to terrorise the residents, said the ASI.

The police have registered a case under Section 125 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.