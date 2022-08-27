12 booked for murder bid in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

Several armed persons allegedly attacked and shot at a youth and his brother in Indira Colony at Kot Khalsa.

The victim has been identified Albert Rahul Hans and his brother Vishal Hans of the Kot Khalsa area. Rahul was admitted to the Civil Hospital, while Vishal had a narrow escape in the firing.

The police have booked 12 persons on the charge of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. Among those booked included Suraj of Guru Nanak Pura, Naivis, Prabh alias Dandu, Manga and Mohni.

Vishal said on Wednesday the accused came with weapons and pistols. He said Naivis fired at Rahul. Though he escaped a gunshot, the accused assaulted him. He said as he threw bricks at them to save Rahul, Suraj fired at him. He said his brother had helped Nikhiland Akashdeep with whom the accused had a dispute.