12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Amritsar, May 11

With two more days to go, a total of 12 aspirants contesting the Lok Sabha (LS) elections from here have filed their nominations at the district election office. However, no new entrants in the political battle turned up at the election office on Saturday to file their papers.

With May 14 as the last date for filing nominations, candidates would be able to submit their papers on coming Monday and Tuesday.

Apart from others who might turn up, even candidates of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have yet to submit their nominations. Of the bigwigs, Taranjit Singh Sandhu of the BJP and Anil Joshi of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had filed their nominations yesterday.

Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla and AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal have yet to file their nominations. Even SAD (Amritsar) candidate Iman Singh Mann has not filed his nomination papers so far.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, the scrutiny of nominations would be held on May 15 and candidates, who wish to withdraw from the political battle, would be able to do so till May 17.

A total of 19.91 lakh voters would exercise their right to franchise on June 1 to elect their representative for the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the district administration has launched a toll free helpline 1950 to assist voters in getting details of their polling booths and block level officers (BLOs).

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said, “Usually people are not aware of their booth number, its location and other details. A dedicated control room has been set up at the district administrative complex here which would assist callers in this regard.”

Thori said voting would be a different experience for voters in this election as special arrangements were being made at all polling booths in view of the summer season. He said differently abled and senior citizens would get all assistance at these booths so that they could cast their vote without any inconvenience.

