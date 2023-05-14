12% hike in wheat arrival at grain markets in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, May 13

As the wheat yield has increased in the rabi season, the arrival of produce has gone up by over 12 per cent in grain markets this year as compared to the last year.

The district recorded a total procurement of 6,33,366 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat last year. However this year, a total of 7,09,884 MT of wheat crop has already arrived in markets of the district.

Earlier, the district Agriculture Department had reported a seven per cent hike in wheat yield this season. But the accurate assessment would be made only after the harvesting was over, especially as the fresh produce from fields was still being brought to grain markets.

Even on Saturday, the district mandi board reported arrival of 5,051 MT of wheat crop. Of the total crop that has arrived so far in mandis, 7,09,800 MT has been procured. While the government agencies have procured a total of 6.88 lakh MT, private buyers have purchased nearly 41,000 MT of wheat.

As the wheat yield has increased this year, private buyers share in the procurement has decreased significantly. In comparison to the previous year’s purchase of 1.16 lakh MT wheat, private buyers have only bought 41,000 MT of crop.

The district agriculture officials said wheat harvesting was nearly over. They said some farmers had harvested the crop but could not bring it to markets. They said these farmers were bringing their produce to markets at present. They said correct assessment regarding the increase in wheat yield could be made only after the fresh arrival of crop from fields stopped.

Meanwhile, lifting of procured wheat from grain markets is still going on at a dismal speed as 63 per cent of the produce is still lying in markets. Of the total procured wheat so far, only 2.64 lakh MT has been lifted from markets.