12 illegal constructions razed

Amritsar, April 29

The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation demolished 12 illegal buildings in the walled city area here on Friday.

A team led by Central Zone’s Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Arun Khanna along with his team demolished an under-construction building in front of PK Transport near Shera Wala Gate with a ditch machine. The builders of the illegal construction reached the spot and submitted an application that they would demolish the remaining construction themselves.

A portion of a commercial building next to Alpine Hotel near Shera Wala Gate was removed and goods were seized. The foundation walls and pillars of an under-construction building was also removed near the Shera Wala Gate.

ATP Arun Khanna said work on two under-construction buildings was stopped and goods were seized. Another under-construction commercial building was partially demolished in the area. An under-construction building near the old office of the Amritsar Improvement Trust was also razed.

Similarly, in Katra Ahluwalia area, goods were seized after stopping construction work on three buildings in Goenka Market and one in the main market. These buildings were being illegally constructed.

ATP Arun Khanna stated that on Friday, they took action against 12 buildings, violating the building bylaws. The MTP wing would continue to take action against illegal buildings in future also, added MC officials.

A building razed in front of PK Transport

