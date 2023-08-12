12-kg heroin seizure: 3 smugglers were active since March

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

The three drug peddlers, arrested by the Amritsar Rural Police for allegedly possessing 12-kg heroin on Thursday, had been active since March this year and they allegedly retrieved several consignments of contraband from across the border during the period.

This came to light during the forensic examination of their phones confiscated by the police for investigations.

On Thursday, the police arrested Dhinder Singh, alias Bhinda, of Daoke border village, Dilbagh Singh of Rajatal border village and Manipal Singh of Shabajpur village in Rajasansi area. They were marginal farmers and daily wagers. They were currently in police custody for investigations.

DGP Gaurav Yadav had told yesterday that based on intelligence inputs, the Amritsar Rural Police had confiscated the drone-dropped heroin from the smugglers. They were transporting the consignment in a car. While 6-kg heroin was seized from the car, the remaining contraband was tied around their waists. As per a preliminary probe, they were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and were facing several criminal cases.

A police official privy to investigations revealed that though they had been active since March this month, the police were also trying to trace their movements during the winter season last year. Prior to this consignment, the trio had smuggled around 5-kg heroin recently. The police were investigating their backward and forward links.

The police were also identifying their properties, which would be frozen during further course of investigations and as per the policy matters.