12-yr-old Amritsar boy hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

A 12-year-old boy studying in Class VI of a private hospital on the Batala road was on Thursday hospitalised after he allegedly consumed some ‘poisonous substance’.

Anurag, who studies in Sri Ram Ashram School, Batala Road, was critical and under observation. He was put on ventilator. The incident took place on Thursday morning.

Vikas, a relative of the victim, said yesterday Anurag had gone to school and around 10.20 am, they received a call from the school that Anurag was not well as he had been vomiting in the class. He said he along with his uncle rushed to the school where they found him in a semi-conscious state. They rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

Vikas said when asked, the boy told him that he had eaten something wrapped in a paper and lying on the desk in his room following which he started vomiting. Later, he fell unconscious.

Vikas said the entire family was shocked by the incident. He said today school authorities along with the SHO, Mohkampura police station, held a meeting with his family. “At this point, we don’t know whether he had eaten something on his own or someone gave him something to eat,” he said.

School principal Neetu Sharma denied any laxity on part of the school. She said the boy attended two periods before he started vomiting in the class. The school nurse tried giving him first aid but he fell unconscious. The boy had not eaten anything since Wednesday night. The family members were informed immediately and he was taken to the hospital. We have been in touch with the family since the incident, she added.

“The family members alleged that he consumed some celphos tablets, which is wrong as there was no use of such tablets in the school complex. Nothing was found in the classroom when his uncle went into it and checked for himself. He also talked to students of the class. This is a mystery how the child got the tablet,” she said.

Shaminderjit, SHO, Mohkampura police station, said they got information from the hospital about the admission of the child. He said the victim was unfit for giving any statement and was under observation for 72 hours. His medical reports were awaited for further necessary action. He said the family members had not submitted any complaint till now.