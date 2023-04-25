120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 24

The city police recovered 120-gm heroin from the possession of Nirmal Singh Ninma, a resident of Nanaksar Mohalla in Tarn Taran, on Sunday.

Sub-Inspector Vipin Kumar led a police party. The police said as soon as the police party entered his house, the accused ran atop his house and jumped to the ground to abscond, but injured his ankle. He was admitted to the local Civil Hospital and the police had not shown him arrested in the record.

In another case, Amritpal Singh of Sabhra village in the district was arrested with 30-gm heroin by the Patti Sadar police. Cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been registered against the accused.