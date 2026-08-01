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Home / Amritsar / 120 stolen, lost mobiles returned to owners

120 stolen, lost mobiles returned to owners

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 02:42 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The Gurdaspur police on Thursday handed over 120 mobile phones to their rightful owners.

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SSP Aditya said, “Portals like the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) help cyber cells track lost or stolen devices by recording their unique 15-digit international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) number.”

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The SSP appealed to residents to immediately report any lost or stolen phone through the CEIR portal. “The aggrieved persons can even go to the nearest Saanjh Kendra or police station so that immediate action is initiated,” he added.

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The CEIR is a centralised government database used by the police to track, block and unblock lost or stolen phones by recording their unique 15-digit international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) number.

“Through such citizen-centric initiatives, the Gurdaspur police remain committed to providing efficient, technology-driven services and strengthening the bond of trust between the police and the public,” said the SSP.

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Mohinder Singh (74), who got his cellphone back, said, “I had almost lost the hope of seeing my grandson’s pictures again, thinking that the police won’t be able to trace my phone, but I was wrong.”

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