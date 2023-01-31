120 students attend Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan held in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 30

Displaying their academic talent and learning to build scientific temperament, around 120 students attended the state camp for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) that was hosted in Amritsar for the first time.

The VVM is a national-level talent search examination organised by Vigyan Prasar, Vigyan Bharti, NCERT, and Vigyan Parishad Panchnad (VPP) to popularise, identify and nurture talented students in science across the country. The programme searches for young scientists at school level and gives them a platform through multiple activities and examinations to hone their scientific and research capabilities.

Around 4,200 students from various schools of Punjab participated in the first round of online exam conducted in November, 2022. The state level activities were held at Shri Ram Ashram School, that had students from class VI to XI participating in IQ-building, cognitive and other activities.

While the main aim of the boot camp is for students to exchange the ideas, it also gave them platform to speak about their concerns, one of which was drastic impact of plastic on the environment as well as on the living beings. The ashramites conveyed the message of stopping the use of plastic and to save the biodiversity from degradation through creative as well as scientific models. Several competitive exams in subjects including Maths, Science and other streams were conducted for students and the ones selected will then go on to participate in the national level VVM.

Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Amritsar Improvement Trust, who was the chief guest at VVM, said that this examination was a platform to take inspiration from great scientists such as Jagdish Chandra Bose and Prafulla Chandra Rai. He congratulated students for clearing the phase- I examination. Vinodita Sankhyan, principal, SRA, said there was a need of taking inspiration from the great Indian scientists and also to become like them. “Such examinations provide extra practical knowledge and definitely help in the expansion of science interest among the young minds. It is inclusive as it provides equal opportunity to the students from government and private schools to compete and test their skills,” she said.

The top three position holders in subject-wise exams conducted were awarded cash prizes of RS 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. Top 12 students will attend national camp in Kerala.