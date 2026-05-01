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Home / Amritsar / 120 students of graduate,post-graduate classes receive degrees at Khalsa College of Nursing

120 students of graduate,post-graduate classes receive degrees at Khalsa College of Nursing

Dr Puneet Girdhar, Registrar, Punjab Nurses Registration Council (PNRC), Mohali was the chief guest who termed nursing as one of the most noble professions as it combines knowledge with kindness and service to humanity.

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:35 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Dr Puneet Girdhar, Registrar, Punjab Nurses Registration Council (PNRC), Mohali gives away degrees to students of graduate and post-graduate classes at Khalsa College of Nursing (KCN) during the institution's third annual convocation.
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At least 120 students of graduate and post-graduate classes were today awarded degrees at Khalsa College of Nursing (KCN) during the institution's third annual convocation on Sunday.

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Dr Puneet Girdhar, Registrar, Punjab Nurses Registration Council (PNRC), Mohali was the chief guest who termed nursing as one of the most noble professions as it combines knowledge with kindness and service to humanity.

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He said that nursing education is witnessing changes in times of Artificial Intelligence (AI) but human care and medical facilities will always remain in the hands of humans. He also said that the numerous specialised fields including psychiatric nursing, dermatology nursing and hospital management are witnessing changes and we need to accordingly bring changes in curriculum and clinical care.

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He recalled that during the Covid-19, the profession of nursing was valued as the most vital connection of medical care with the patient. “It is the nurses who saved lives by providing mental strength and care to the patients. They sacrificed their comforts and emerged as warriors during the epidemic”, observed Dr Girdhar.

Earlier he was felicitated by Khalsa College Governing Council honourary secretary and Khalsa University Pro-Chancellor, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Khalsa University Vice Chancellor Dr Mehal Singh and Principal Dr Amanpreet Kaur.

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Chhina who presided over the event said that nursing is a service-oriented and caring profession. “The doctors attend the patient later and the first connection a patient makes is with nursing staff at the hospital during the emergencies. A nurse’s healing words with care keep the patient in high spirit”, said Chhina.

He also added that if a patient is taken care of properly in hospital, not only will he or she recover fast from the disease early but even learn to fight back psychologically with the disease. He said mushrooming growth of Colleges meanwhile has led to various unethical practices, which the regulatory bodies must look into.

Principal Dr Amarpreet Kaur read the College’s progress report and cited the achievements of the Colleges students and faculty in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities. She thanked the management for the overall growth and progress of the College and how their students were making strides in various fields of nursing education. The members of the management, Principles of the various Khalsa institutions, senior faculty members and students were present in large numbers.

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