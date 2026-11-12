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Home / Amritsar / 1,200 bikers to zoom across Amritsar, encourage youngsters to join chorus against drug abuse

1,200 bikers to zoom across Amritsar, encourage youngsters to join chorus against drug abuse

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:23 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Joining the chorus against substance abuse, around 1,200 bikers will hit the city streets on November 13.

The crusade’s message that goes beyond the thrill of the throttle will be, “Say no to drugs, Yes to a healthier, drug-free Punjab”.

With engines roaring and a cause leading the way, the mega biker rally will be organised under the banner of “Punjab Against Drugs” as part of the state government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.

The rally promises to turn roads into a moving awareness campaign, bringing together bikers from different parts of the district to take the anti-drug message to the public.

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The idea is to use the passion for biking to connect with the youth and encourage them to become a part of the fight against drug abuse.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pallavi Mishra said awareness meetings would first be held in identified drug hotspots between 9 am and 11 am. The bikers would then assemble at Dasehra Ground, Ranjit Avenue, at noon, from where the rally would be flagged off in the presence of state Cabinet ministers and MLAs.

The bikers will tour Trillium Mall, Majitha Road, Sant Singh Sukha Singh Chowk, Novelty Chowk, Crystal Chowk, Bhandari Bridge, Alpha One and Tarawala Pul.

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After a turning back at Tarawala Pul, the rally will move towards the Bus Stand, Railway Station, Albert Road and Kacheri Chowk before returning to Dussehra Ground.

Beyond the spectacle of a large convoy of motorcycles, the rally seeks to make a larger point — that the fight against drugs cannot be left to the government or enforcement agencies alone.

“It needs community participation, particularly from young people, who can influence their peers and help build awareness,” said Mishra as she made an appeal to the youth to participate enthusiastically and become active stakeholders in the campaign, stressing the need for collective efforts to build a drug-free society.

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For a city that loves its wheels and its road culture, November 13 will be about riding for a reason — with every kilometre carrying a message against drugs.

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