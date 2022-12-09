122 effigies burnt to protest sand prices in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 8

Taking a serious note of the shortage and sky-rocketing prices of sand across the state, a protest was held on Thursday by members of the Baba Vishvkarma Usari Union (BVUU) in which 122 effigies were burnt. The effigies were of 117 MLAs of Punjab Assembly, PM Narendra Modi, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Capt Amarinder Singh, SAD leaders Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Gurdev Singh Thekedar, state president, BVUU, alleged that the state government had failed to provide regular supply of the sand/bajri. The protesters organised a march on the roads of the town and burnt effigies at the Jandiala crossing.