125th anniversary: Martyrs of Battle of Saragarhi remembered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

The 125th anniversary of the epic Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers made their last stand against thousands of Pathans in the North West Frontier Province, was observed by paying rich tribute to the martyrs, who were epitomised for their valour and grit.

In a special ceremony held at Khalsa College Public School, sacrifices of the 21 soldiers, who laid their lives while fighting 10,000 Afghan tribals on September 12, 1897, on the Afghanistan border, was quoted as an example in the history of warfare in the world.

The programme, organised by the school in collaboration with the US-based Saragarhi Foundation, witnessed speeches in praise of soldiers’ bravery and cultural presentation as children enacted a dance and music skit depicting the events of the Battle of Saragarhi. Khalsa College Governing Council secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina termed the Saragarhi Battle as an exemplary tale in the world when 21 Sikh soldiers showed an unparalleled act of bravery.

“The Sikh soldiers fought against a large number of Afghan tribals and held the frontal British post till their last breath. Such acts are only rare in world history. This is why the Saragarhi Battle is considered among one of the top 10 toughest battles of the world,” Chhina said, adding that the Sikhs were known to sacrifice their lives for the protection of their motherland.

Chairman of Saragarhi Foundation Gurinder Pal Singh Josan, who is spearheading the movement to give due honour to the unsung heroes of Saragarhi, said he collected all data relating to the families of the martyrs. While releasing the information booklet, he said Saragarhi was one of the top unforgettable battles and must be given its due recognition.

He said a special delegation of the UK Army, led by British Army Brigadier Celia Jane Harvey, was expected to take part in the celebrations, but they could not take off from London due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth. He said the UK Army has recognised the bravery of the Sikh soldiers in their rank and file.

Former Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Manjit Singh, KCGC Joint Secretary Schools Santokh Singh Sethi and Principal AS Gill also spoke on the occasion, paying their tributes to the martyrs.