13-acre MC land freed from illegal occupation in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar March 5

Today, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation freed a 13.5-acre piece of land in Fatahpur village, which had been illegally occupied. A resident of the village had informed MLA (Central Constituency) Ajay Gupta about the illegal occupation on the MC land. Officials from the Estate Wing of the MC visited the site and took the possession of the land.

Gupta stated that the land had been illegally occupied for the past 15 years.

The Estate Wing of the MC also installed a board of ownership on the land.