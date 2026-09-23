The Amritsar Commissionerate Police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Patti Bagge Wali area, falling under the Verka police station, in the early hours of Wednesday as part of its ongoing drive against drug trafficking.

The operation was conducted by teams of Zone-3 and East Sub-Division.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskaranjit Singh Teja said action was taken against 13 persons during the search and checking exercise.

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Two cases were registered under the NDPS Act and the accused in both cases were arrested.

The police said five persons have been identified as drug addicts during the operation and referred to de-addiction centres for treatment and rehabilitation.

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He said such CASO operations would continue across areas identified as vulnerable to drug-related activities. He said strict action would be taken against those involved in drug trafficking and other offences under the NDPS Act.

The police also said information was being gathered about the drug supply chain and persons allegedly involved in it in the area.