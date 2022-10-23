13 phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail, 15 inmates booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

Four days after a video grab of several prisoners consuming drugs in Amritsar Central Jail here went viral, the city police have booked two prisoners for the same.

Though the jail authorities were tight-lipped on the incident, Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains had ordered a probe into it. Two days later, he himself carried out surprise checking in the jail leading to the recovery of eight mobile phones, besides a large number of packs of cigarettes and bundles of bidis during it.

The police said following investigations, the inmates who were seen consuming drugs were identified as Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, of Patti Behniwal in Sultanwind village and Naval Sood of Parshant Vihar in Rohini (Delhi).

Meanwhile, during the checking in the jail, the staff confiscated 13 mobile phones and intoxicants from 15 prisoners who were booked by the police in four separate FIRs.

Besides Paramjit and Naval Sood, the police have booked Manpreet Singh of Celebration Enclave, Shamsher Singh of Jigjeana village, Manjit Singh, alias Makhni, of Prem Nagar, Meera Kot Chowk, Sukhchain Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Jatinder Singh of SUS Nagar, Surinder Singh of New Kot Atma Ram, Vishal Singh of Pandora village, Parminder Singh, alias Sona, of Sialka village in Mattewal.

Assistant Superintendent of Jail Avtar Singh told the police that the jail staff confiscated nine mobile phones from them while 12 sedative pills were recovered from Manjit Singh Makhni.

Similarly, four mobile phones were confiscated from Mukesh Kumar of Bihar, Akashdeep Singh of Banga in Mattewal, Gurjant Singh of Bachre village in Tarn Taran, Dharwinder Singh of Bhalaipur in Mehta and Sajan Singh Piddi of Gujjarpura locality here.