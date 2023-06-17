14 BPEO posts lying vacant in Amritsar district; teachers' union flags delay in recruitment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

Members of the district unit of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) on Thursday flagged the delay in the filling up of vacant posts of Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO).

According to the DTF, at least 14 out of 15 posts of BPEO have been lying vacant in Amritsar, three of nine posts are vacant in Tarn Taran and eight of 19 posts are yet to be filled up in Gurdaspur. According to the standard procedure, a centre’s head teacher is elevated to the position of a BPEO, who plays a key role in the administrative functioning of a school.

“About 75 per cent of these posts are to be filled through promotion as per the promotion quota and the remaining ones are to be filled through direct recruitment. The process of promotion of centre’s head teacher as a BPEO should be expedited,” stressed Ashwani Awasthi, the district unit head of the DTF.

Awasthi added that the promotion quota for headmaster and principal cadres was slashed from 75 per cent to 50 per cent before AAP came to power in the state.

“A total of 111 of 228 BPEO posts (49 per cent) are lying vacant in the state. Surprisingly, all 10 education blocks of Ropar district have been are being run without BPEOs,” rued STF state president Vikram Dev Singh.

He added that due to a large number of posts lying vacant, education, mid-day meals, the distribution of books, grants and important educational schemes have been badly hit. The incumbent BPEOs have also come under greater mental strain, Singh added.

District Education Officers (both Primary and Secondary) could not be contacted for comment.