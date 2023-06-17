 14 BPEO posts lying vacant in Amritsar district; teachers' union flags delay in recruitment : The Tribune India

14 BPEO posts lying vacant in Amritsar district; teachers' union flags delay in recruitment

Incumbent BPEOs facing greater mental strain

14 BPEO posts lying vacant in Amritsar district; teachers' union flags delay in recruitment

Members of the Democratic Teachers' Front raise the issue of a shortage of primary education block officials in the district.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

Members of the district unit of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) on Thursday flagged the delay in the filling up of vacant posts of Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO).

According to the DTF, at least 14 out of 15 posts of BPEO have been lying vacant in Amritsar, three of nine posts are vacant in Tarn Taran and eight of 19 posts are yet to be filled up in Gurdaspur. According to the standard procedure, a centre’s head teacher is elevated to the position of a BPEO, who plays a key role in the administrative functioning of a school.

Education, mid-day meals affected

  • According to the DTF, at least 14 out of 15 posts of BPEO have been lying vacant in Amritsar, three of nine posts are vacant in Tarn Taran and eight of 19 posts are yet to be filled up in Gurdaspur
  • According to the standard procedure, a centre’s head teacher is elevated to the position of a BPEO, who plays a key role in the administrative functioning of a school
  • The DTF state chief said that due to a large number of posts lying vacant, education, mid-day meals, grants and important educational schemes have been badly affected

“About 75 per cent of these posts are to be filled through promotion as per the promotion quota and the remaining ones are to be filled through direct recruitment. The process of promotion of centre’s head teacher as a BPEO should be expedited,” stressed Ashwani Awasthi, the district unit head of the DTF.

Awasthi added that the promotion quota for headmaster and principal cadres was slashed from 75 per cent to 50 per cent before AAP came to power in the state.

“A total of 111 of 228 BPEO posts (49 per cent) are lying vacant in the state. Surprisingly, all 10 education blocks of Ropar district have been are being run without BPEOs,” rued STF state president Vikram Dev Singh.

He added that due to a large number of posts lying vacant, education, mid-day meals, the distribution of books, grants and important educational schemes have been badly hit. The incumbent BPEOs have also come under greater mental strain, Singh added.

District Education Officers (both Primary and Secondary) could not be contacted for comment.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

2
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

3
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

4
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

5
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

6
Punjab

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

7
Nation

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

8
Sports

'Absolutely mind-blowing': 12-year-old English boy takes double hat-trick in an over

9
Nation

Manipur: Union minister R K Ranjan Singh's house vandalised; warehouse torched

10
Himachal

Kaza-Gramphu stretch in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti blocked due to landslide

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Top News

500 missing after migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for...

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...

Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List

Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List

Dr Parvinder Kaur Aley, Director of Global Operations at the...


Cities

View All

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara