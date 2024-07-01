14 cadets attend NCC camp

Tarn Taran, June 30
Fourteen NCC cadets from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, running under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan (Amritsar), attended the NCC camp under the leadership of CO Barinder Kumar and SMO Tarsem Singh of 11 PB Battalion.
The ten-day camp was organised at Government ITI, Amritsar. Principal Satwant Singh Bains said the NCC cadets learned activities related to fitness training, personality development and concentration during the camp. Harjit Singh, president Chief Khalsa Diwan local committee, vice-president Gurinder Singh, member-in-charge Navjot Singh and Randeep Singh said these camps play an important role in improving the personality of the students. The participants were given certificates by the officials of the 11PB Battalion after the camp concluded.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law
The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident ...
Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge
From today, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the new ...
Tech, geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi
General Dwivedi assumed command as Army Chief on Sunday
On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai
3 drown in Lonavala; search on for 2 missing children
NEET retest: NTA declares result, revised rank list for medical entrance exam
Retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded...