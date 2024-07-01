14 cadets attend NCC camp

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 30

Fourteen NCC cadets from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, running under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan (Amritsar), attended the NCC camp under the leadership of CO Barinder Kumar and SMO Tarsem Singh of 11 PB Battalion.

The ten-day camp was organised at Government ITI, Amritsar. Principal Satwant Singh Bains said the NCC cadets learned activities related to fitness training, personality development and concentration during the camp. Harjit Singh, president Chief Khalsa Diwan local committee, vice-president Gurinder Singh, member-in-charge Navjot Singh and Randeep Singh said these camps play an important role in improving the personality of the students. The participants were given certificates by the officials of the 11PB Battalion after the camp concluded.

