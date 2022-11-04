14-day Regional Saras Mela begins today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

More than 300 artisans from 17 states will showcase their skills and sell their hand-made items during the 14-day Regional Saras Mela that will commence from November 4 at Dasehra Ground in Ranjit Avenue here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Ranbir Singh Moodhal, who is entrusted with the task of carrying out preparations for the fair, people from different states would also set up their food and other stalls in the fair. He said the main purpose of the fair was to encourage small artisans across the country to sell their products and to raise their standard of living.

He said more than five lakh people were expected to attend the fair for which adequate arrangements, like car parking, drinking water, etc, were made. He said popular Punjabi artists would perform every evening to enthral visitors.