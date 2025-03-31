14 held on charge of trading in drugs

In a crackdown on elements involved in drug trade, the police arrested 14 persons during its “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said here on Sunday that 502 grams of heroin, 590 intoxicating tablets, 50 litres of lahan and 11,250 ml (15 bottles) of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

The SSP said the Khemkaran police led by SHO Gurinder Singh arrested Jagga Singh Jagga of Mehindpur village while patrolling near the place of Baba Sheikh Braham at Mianwala village and recovered 260 grams of heroin from him. He said Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Maddar Mathra Bhagi village was arrested with 111 grams of heroin by the Khalra police. The SSP said Harjit Singh Sandhu and his associate Paras, residents of Patti city, were arrested with 20 grams of heroin.

The city police arrested Manjinder Singh, a resident of Kakka Kandiala, with 7 grams of heroin, he said.

In another case, Aman Singh Fauji and Sagar Singh, both residents of Goindwal Sahib, were arrested with 21 and 23 grams of heroin, respectively, by the police, the SSP said. Ajaypal Singh, alias Ajay Maon, a resident of Khemkaran, was arrested with 40 grams of heroin by the Valtoha police, he said.

The Bhikhiwind police arrested Gurlal Singh, a resident of Sursing village, with 20 grams of heroin, he said. The SSP said the accused Gurlal Singh confessed that he used to procure drug consignment from Gagandeep Singh and Dilbag Singh of Sursing village who too were named in the FIR as an accused, the SSP said. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act by the police, the SSP said.

The SSP further said Fateh Singh, a resident of Patti, was arrested by Patti city police with 500 intoxicating tablets. The Kacha Pakka police led by SHO Balraj Singh arrested Bhaini village resident Gurmukh Singh with 90 intoxicating tablets, he said.

Jasbir Kaur, a Tarn Taran resident, was arrested with 4,500 ml of illicit liquor and Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Gandiwind Dhattal village, was arrested by the Chohla Sahib police with 6,750 ml of illicit liquor, while the Khemkaran police arrested another person and seized 50 litres of lahan from him, the SSP said. The accused were booked under provisions of the Excise Act, he added.