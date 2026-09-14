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Home / Amritsar / 14-hour power outage leaves Amritsar's industrial units reeling

14-hour power outage leaves Amritsar's industrial units reeling

Manufacturers flag losses; PSPCL promises uninterrupted supply

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:05 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Workers wait for the operations to resume at a factory in Amritsar. Tribune photo
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A nearly 14-hour power cut was imposed in industrial areas here, just days after the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) assured industrialists that unscheduled electricity cuts would be discontinued.

On September 8, the corporation had assured industrialists of providing an uninterrupted power supply.

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The power supply remained disrupted from 3.40 pm on Saturday until 6 am today at Bal Kalan, Focal Point and other industrial areas in the city.

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Focal Point Industries Welfare Association president Kamal Dalmia said the power supply to all 10 industrial areas in the city remained snapped for about 14 hours.

These units are supplied power from a Category 2 supply line, which caters to 90 per cent of the manufacturing units, and Category 3 feeders that serve furnace units.

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He said till now the standard norm was to impose power cuts on industrial units falling in these two groups as the last resort. “But yesterday, domestic and commercial power consumers were spared while industrial units faced the power cut,” Dalmia said.

Sundeep Khosla, president of the Bal Kalan Industrial Welfare Association, said the information of the power cut was shared on a WhatsApp group of the PSPCL border zone, of which industry leaders were also members.

He said the message was posted at 3.50 pm, 10 minutes after the clamping of the power cut.

Khosla said the authorities were needed to understand that unscheduled power cuts could inflict severe financial and operational damage to manufacturing units, bleeding them financially.

He said the units manufacturing plastic and food products and involved in the processing of chemicals faced losses due to it as they were forced to dispose of unfinished products, causing financial losses.

“In addition, restarting operations is not a simple proposition. An elaborate procedure, including extensive cleaning of equipment, recalibration and heating cycles, is employed before resuming production. This leads to increased expenditure,” he added.

He said sudden power cuts cause mechanical jams, tool breakages, or electrical surges that damage sensitive computerised components.

Reacting to this, Basant Garg, Chairman and Managing Director of PSPCL, assured industrialists that they would not face the problem again in future, as both thermal plants at Talwandi Sabo and Nabha had resumed power generation.

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