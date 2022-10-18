14-member gang of drug peddlers, addicts busted, 6 land in police net

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 17

Following the death of a 19-year-old Khadoor Sahib resident- Mehakdeep Singh, due to drug overdose, the Sri Goindwal Sahib police finally busted a 14- member gang of drug peddlers and addicts on Sunday. Those arrested include two peddlers and four addicts.

The police took the death seriously and examined the mobile record in detail and busted the gang.

The police had to scour the phone records of the deceased in order to nab the gang.

Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigation), said here today that two of the arrested accused- Sandeep Singh of Suba Waring Singh and Gurbinder Singh Bhinda of Pakhoke, had been involved in the supply of drugs.

SP Vishaljit Singh said that eight others accused are still at large. The gang members have been booked under Sections 304 and 149 of the IPC.