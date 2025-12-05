DT
Home / Amritsar / 14 phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

14 phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:32 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Amritsar Central Jail authorities have confiscated as many as 14 mobile phones from jail inmates in recent search operation at the high security jail premises.

The Islamabad police registered two FIRs in this connection. Fourteen inmates have been booked on the complaints filed by the prison authorities. Half of the mobile phones seized were smart phone, while the remaining were small keypad phones.

Among those booked included Shanker of Batala, Jashanpreet Singh of Bhorsi Rajputa village, Sujal of Waryam Singh Colony, Sahibpreet Singh of Marari Kalan, Kulbir Singh of Anngarh village in Gharinda, Amarinder Singh of Guru Amardass Avenue, Rahul Singh of Anand Vihar, Harmandeep Singh of Chheharta, Sukhwinder Singh of Makhan Windi, Shamsher Singh of Bhuse village in Tarn Taran, Mandeep Singh of Sensara Kalan village, Bhinder Singh of Makhan village in Tarn Taran, Sahil Kumar of Haripura and Mandeep Singh of Sultanwind Gate here. All accused were booked .

